Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Increased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 7.0% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 75.5% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 82,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $5,109,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 17.4% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $247.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

