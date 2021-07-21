Orbit Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $313.57 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $313.57 million and approximately $14.37 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00047193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013435 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $255.12 or 0.00795260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 990,086,470 coins and its circulating supply is 541,500,270 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.