O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.97 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $607.38 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $612.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,569 shares of company stock valued at $72,704,135 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.56.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

