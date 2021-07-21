Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) received a C$2.00 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Pi Financial raised their price target on Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
Shares of CVE:ORE traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.47. 405,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,025. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.71 million and a P/E ratio of -21.76. Orezone Gold has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.37.
In other Orezone Gold news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman acquired 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$27,305.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,184.
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.