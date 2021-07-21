Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) received a C$2.00 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price target on Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of CVE:ORE traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.47. 405,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,025. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.71 million and a P/E ratio of -21.76. Orezone Gold has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.37.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orezone Gold will post 0.0805674 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orezone Gold news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman acquired 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$27,305.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,184.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

