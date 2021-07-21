Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OBNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $951.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

