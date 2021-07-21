Origin Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.92 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and $35,455.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00039074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00104054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00144642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,085.41 or 1.00171207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.