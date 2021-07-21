Origin Sport (ORS) Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $767,160.20 and approximately $55,495.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00029826 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00025672 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

