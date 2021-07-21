Origo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.99 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Origo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Origo

Origo (OGO) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

