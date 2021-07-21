Orion Group (ORN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Orion Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. On average, analysts expect Orion Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ORN opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $172.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orion Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Orion Group worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

