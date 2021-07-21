Orpea’s (ORPEF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ORPEF stock remained flat at $$127.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. 42 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376. Orpea has a one year low of $107.04 and a one year high of $141.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.43.

Orpea Company Profile

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

