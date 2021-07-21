Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.35 Million

Brokerages predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will post $109.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.00 million and the highest is $111.70 million. Orthofix Medical posted sales of $73.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year sales of $462.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.10 million to $465.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $490.10 million, with estimates ranging from $485.10 million to $495.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orthofix Medical.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.63. The company has a market cap of $730.33 million, a P/E ratio of -24.89, a PEG ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.