Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) vs. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Financial Contrast

Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Osprey Technology Acquisition and Loral Space & Communications Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Osprey Technology Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.80%. Given Osprey Technology Acquisition’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Osprey Technology Acquisition is more favorable than Loral Space & Communications Inc..

Volatility and Risk

Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A Loral Space & Communications Inc. N/A N/A $93.09 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -10.84% Loral Space & Communications Inc. N/A 125.02% 102.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats Osprey Technology Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; maritime and aeronautical services; satellite services to the Canadian government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to oil and gas and mining industries; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; and provision of satellite capacity and other network elements. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band satellite services. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

