Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.14.
Shares of OSTK traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.54. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,994.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at $110,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
