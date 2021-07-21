Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

Shares of OSTK traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.54. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,994.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at $110,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

