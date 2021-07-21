Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,028 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Ovintiv worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,023,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,168 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 917.4% in the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.05.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering upgraded Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

