Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Given a C$42.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) has been assigned a C$42.00 price objective by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s current price.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.50.

TSE:OVV traded up C$1.93 on Wednesday, hitting C$34.15. 297,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$9.07 and a 1 year high of C$40.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.15.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

