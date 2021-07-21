Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Given Buy Rating at Tudor Pickering

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$42.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.50.

Shares of TSE OVV traded up C$1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$34.15. The company had a trading volume of 297,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,880. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.54. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$9.07 and a 12 month high of C$40.98. The company has a market cap of C$8.91 billion and a PE ratio of -1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

