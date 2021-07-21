Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) vs. Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Head-To-Head Survey

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rockwell Automation and Owlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation 25.20% 57.72% 11.96% Owlet N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rockwell Automation and Owlet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation 1 9 6 0 2.31 Owlet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus target price of $271.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.98%. Given Rockwell Automation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rockwell Automation is more favorable than Owlet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rockwell Automation and Owlet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation $6.33 billion 5.47 $1.02 billion $7.68 38.84 Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Owlet.

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats Owlet on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software. Its products include programmable automation controllers; design, visualization, and simulation software; and human machine interface products, networking products, industrial computers, sensing devices, machine safety devices, motion control products, and independent cart technology products. This segment also offers manufacturing execution system and analytics software to enhance operational productivity and meet regulatory requirements. The Control Products & Solutions segment provides low and medium voltage electro-mechanical and electronic motor starters, AC/DC variable frequency drives, motor control and circuit protection devices, operator and signaling devices, termination and protection devices, relays and timers, and electrical control accessories. This segment also offers pre-configured line and load power solutions, packaged drives, motor control centers, and intelligent packaged power and engineered to order automation equipment solutions; and professional lifecycle services, such as safety, security, and digital transformation consulting, as well as automation and information project delivery capabilities, plant network, cloud, cybersecurity, asset management and predictive analytics, and remote, on-site, and managed support services. The company primarily serves a range of industries, which include the automotive, semiconductor, and warehousing and logistics; food and beverage, and life sciences; and oil and gas, metals, and chemicals through independent distributors and direct sales force worldwide. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

