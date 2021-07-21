Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,300 ($30.05). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,275 ($29.72), with a volume of 64,828 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,218.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 31.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.06%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

