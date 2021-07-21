Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 523,216 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.16% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,247,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,785,000 after acquiring an additional 228,099 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,322,000 after acquiring an additional 725,219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,927,000 after acquiring an additional 221,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after acquiring an additional 276,228 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

