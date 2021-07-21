PAID Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $636,894.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $20.30 million and $636,894.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00103579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00145152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,152.19 or 0.99961163 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

