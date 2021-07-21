Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,219 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.34% of Palo Alto Networks worth $106,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after buying an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,061,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded down $8.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.13. The company had a trading volume of 24,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of -87.94 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.77. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,846 shares of company stock worth $16,217,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.58.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

