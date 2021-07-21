Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Trading Down 2.5%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $389.11 and last traded at $390.99. Approximately 35,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 921,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $400.99.

Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $366.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,546 shares of company stock worth $16,169,555 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,369 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

