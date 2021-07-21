PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Hits $12.94 on Major Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.94 or 0.00040222 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and $366.30 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013725 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $253.91 or 0.00789261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 198,824,265 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

