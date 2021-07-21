Pangolin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.17 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Pangolin has a market cap of $18.58 million and $1.17 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002703 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00038072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00103820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00141761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,009.78 or 0.99582487 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

