Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Up 7.6%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 7,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 535,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Par Pacific by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Par Pacific by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Par Pacific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Par Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

