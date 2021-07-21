Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,355 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 191,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, VP Randall B. Brenner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 364,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,134.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,761 shares of company stock worth $1,073,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

