Pareto Securities Lowers Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) to Hold

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DNB Markets cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, May 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Epiroc AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

