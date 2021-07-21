ParkinGo (GOT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $66.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $66.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,482.28 or 0.99745759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00032886 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00051281 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000767 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003065 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

