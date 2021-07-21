PayBX Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One PayBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00047375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013667 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.03 or 0.00799332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

