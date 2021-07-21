PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 348.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,177 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $125,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.92. The stock had a trading volume of 143,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.08 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.67.

In other PayPal news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $1,861,704.00. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 237,562 shares of company stock worth $16,153,403 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

