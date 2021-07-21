PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Raised by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.8% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $351.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,861,704.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,562 shares of company stock worth $16,153,403. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

