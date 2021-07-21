PayPoint (LON:PAY) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

PayPoint (LON:PAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

LON:PAY traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 592 ($7.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,071. PayPoint has a fifty-two week low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 680 ($8.88). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,752.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £406.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97.

In other PayPoint news, insider Alan Dale sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total value of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 63 shares of company stock worth $37,800.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

