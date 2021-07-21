Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSFE. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

PSFE stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at $56,000.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

