PEAKDEFI Hits One Day Volume of $441,467.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $70.51 million and $441,467.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.67 or 0.00815792 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 721,249,545 coins and its circulating supply is 266,184,978 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

