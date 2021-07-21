PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000829 BTC on major exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $70.51 million and $441,467.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.67 or 0.00815792 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 721,249,545 coins and its circulating supply is 266,184,978 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

