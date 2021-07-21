Peconic Partners LLC Buys Shares of 66,500 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,497,000. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store makes up about 1.2% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peconic Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $16,468,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 538.0% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,288,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.62 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 196.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

