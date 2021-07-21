Peconic Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Peconic Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Peconic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $162.43. 53,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.51. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.