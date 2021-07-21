Pegasystems (PEGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pegasystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $135.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.63. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $100.69 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -254.87 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.76%.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

