PegNet Hits Market Capitalization of $450,284.90 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PegNet has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. PegNet has a total market cap of $450,284.90 and approximately $9,338.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00104792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00144225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,088.32 or 1.00014227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

