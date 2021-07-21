Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft Sells 15,000 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $1,749,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PTON stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.43. 5,109,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,398,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $59.68 and a one year high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 191.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.15.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTON. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 35.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $1,833,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

