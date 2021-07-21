Pendle Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.89 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Pendle has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and $65,706.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00038528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00104672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00140511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,369.78 or 0.99959784 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

