Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Gap Up to $17.51

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.51, but opened at $18.20. Penn Virginia shares last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 2,657 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $706.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.55.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 947.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 220,238 shares during the last quarter. Lasry Marc bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,538,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,157 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 662.3% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 96,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 83,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

