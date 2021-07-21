Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) is scheduled to be announcing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PAG opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.33. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $93.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

PAG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 1,265 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $108,157.50. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Insiders have sold a total of 50,679 shares of company stock worth $4,405,744 in the last 90 days. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

