Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 27,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 123,842 shares.The stock last traded at $264.12 and had previously closed at $261.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. boosted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,637.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $64,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 67.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153,186 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 338.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 102,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

