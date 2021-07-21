People’s United Financial, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PBCT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. FMR LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,125,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth $4,745,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,825.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,852 shares of company stock worth $6,818,659 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

