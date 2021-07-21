Pepe Cash Market Cap Reaches $5.78 Million (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Pepe Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $5.78 million and $40,855.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded up 56.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00038405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00102100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00144962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,539.83 or 0.99494911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

