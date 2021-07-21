PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $159,182.95

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $159,182.95 and approximately $18.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 48.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00093560 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,783,858 coins and its circulating supply is 45,543,682 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.