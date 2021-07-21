PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) SVP Sells $1,153,581.30 in Stock

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $155.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,906,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,372. The firm has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

