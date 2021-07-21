Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys 335,000 Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 5.07% of Forte Biosciences worth $23,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. (FBRC) initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forte Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

