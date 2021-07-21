Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $15.69 Million Stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,850 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Accolade worth $15,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Accolade by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Accolade by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Accolade by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 466.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Accolade by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.45. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

